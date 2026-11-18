Illustration shows a natural killer cell targeting an infected airway cell. Southampton researchers aim to strengthen these immune cells for longer-lasting protection against respiratory viruses. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

Researchers at the University of Southampton are investigating whether immune cells already present in the lungs can become a longer-lasting defense against respiratory viruses. The goal is to prepare these cells to act quickly when an infection begins, potentially limiting its spread before illness takes hold.

The £2.5 million TRIUMPH-NK project focuses on natural killer cells, a type of white blood cell that can recognize and destroy infected cells. Salim Khakoo, professor of hepatology, leads the work with colleagues including co-lead Andres Vallejo. It forms part of a £57 million programme funded by the Advanced Research + Invention Agency.

The approach joins wider efforts to develop broader respiratory protection. Southampton’s project is at an early proof-of-concept stage, with protection in people still to establish. Its central question is whether researchers can make a fast immune response persist where respiratory infections begin.

Other studies have explored ways to strengthen antiviral defenses inside cells. TRIUMPH-NK concentrates on the behavior of immune cells in respiratory tissues. The researchers hope that preparing those cells in advance could eventually help against several common viruses.

Microscope image of a lab-grown mini-lung showing flu virus particles (in blue) spreading across tissue - and lead academic Prof Salim Khakoo. (CREDIT: University of Southampton)

What natural killer cells do

Natural killer cells belong to the innate immune system, which provides rapid responses to signs of infection or tissue stress. They assess signals on other cells and can kill those that appear infected or abnormal. They also release chemical messages that influence the wider immune response.

This gives them a potential role early in respiratory infection. A virus needs host cells to make more copies of itself, so removing infected cells can restrict that process. The timing and location of an immune response can therefore affect how an infection develops.

Research into the body’s stress responses also examines opportunities to interfere with infection through the host. In TRIUMPH-NK, the aim is to establish a protective population of natural killer cells in airway tissues and sustain their useful activity.

That requires more than increasing cell numbers. Effective protection depends on the cells reaching the relevant tissue, recognizing infected targets and acting appropriately. Studies of viral replication highlight the importance of identifying exactly which stage of infection an intervention can affect.

Giving a rapid response staying power

In immunology, memory means that an earlier experience leaves a durable change in a later response. Scientists have traditionally associated it with adaptive immunity, including B cells and T cells. Some natural killer cell populations can also acquire long-lived, memory-like characteristics, although that biology varies with the setting.

Immune memory allows the body to respond differently to a threat it has encountered before, thanks to lasting changes in immune cells. Traditionally, scientists have linked this ability to B cells and T cells, which help the adaptive immune system recognize and respond to familiar pathogens. (CREDIT: Cytologics)

Southampton’s researchers want to understand how to use such properties for respiratory protection. The challenge is to maintain useful cells and functions in the airways for long enough to matter. The project’s public description emphasizes discovering protective cell states and investigating what can sustain them.

“By learning how to reprogramme natural killer cells, we can create long-lasting versions that live in our airways,” Vallejo said. His statement describes the project’s ambition. Related work on memory T cells shows the wider interest in changing immune-cell behavior, although T cells have different biology and functions.

The familiar example of vaccine memory helps explain why duration matters. A preventive intervention is more useful if its effect persists beyond the initial stimulus. For TRIUMPH-NK, researchers still need to determine which changes can support lasting, effective responses in respiratory tissues.

Preparing defenses where viruses arrive

The airways offer a place to intervene because respiratory viruses encounter tissues there early in infection. Cells that remain within a tissue are called tissue-resident cells. Understanding their behavior could help researchers develop protection that is already present when exposure occurs.

Southampton says the project will use mRNA technologies to enhance natural killer cells’ protective activity in the respiratory tract. The announcement sets out a research direction rather than a finished formulation or dosing schedule. How an eventual intervention would reach its targets and maintain an effect remains part of development.

Southampton says the project will use mRNA technologies to enhance natural killer cells’ protective activity in the respiratory tract. (CREDIT: Journal of Biomedical Science)

Other approaches, including nasal vaccines, investigate ways to improve protection at respiratory surfaces. They provide context for the value of location. Different strategies recruit different immune mechanisms and require their own evidence of effectiveness.

Work on inhalable protection likewise addresses the early stages of infection. TRIUMPH-NK’s proposed contribution is a sustained immune-cell response within respiratory tissues. Experiments will need to establish whether those cells remain functional and improve outcomes when viruses challenge the system. Persistence alone would not show protection, since a cell can remain present without producing the response researchers want.

Testing the goal of broader protection

The researchers hope their approach could help against several respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV. Such breadth would be valuable because the viruses that cause winter illness are diverse. Preparing a useful host response might provide a way to address more than one target.

That breadth needs testing directly. Success against one virus does not establish that the same intervention will protect against another. Researchers will also need to distinguish preventing infection from reducing its severity, since those outcomes would mean different things for future users. Efforts toward a universal flu vaccine illustrate how researchers must define the strains, conditions and outcomes covered by a claim.

Vaccines also use several technologies. Some contain weakened or inactivated pathogens, while others use selected proteins or genetic instructions that help the immune system recognize a target. Their effects involve coordinated immune responses, and the Southampton announcement does not establish how a future NK-cell intervention would compare with them.

Evidence also develops in stages. A coronavirus vaccine trial can answer initial safety questions while leaving broader protection unresolved. For TRIUMPH-NK, the first task is to demonstrate a durable protective effect before researchers can judge its possible clinical use.

Practical implications

The project could clarify which natural killer cell states are useful in the lungs and how to maintain them. That knowledge would give researchers specific properties to measure as they develop candidates. It could also reveal why protective responses differ between tissues or individuals.

Safety will matter alongside speed and persistence. An immune response must control infected cells while preserving healthy tissue and normal lung function. Studies of other local protective approaches show why delivery, duration and biological effects all need evaluation.

The wider ARIA programme supports 11 teams exploring sustained protection through innate immunity. Southampton’s work contributes one route within that effort, alongside projects examining other immune mechanisms. Findings from immune monitoring research also underline the value of measuring how a response changes over time.

For now, the £2.5 million award funds development and testing. It does not establish how many infections the proposed approach could prevent or how long protection would last. Those are the questions the team must answer to turn the idea of prepared airway defenses into a usable medicine. A successful result would connect a measurable change in airway immunity with a meaningful reduction in infection or disease.

Dig deeper into natural killer cells and respiratory immunity

These resources cover immune memory, lung-resident cells and related work on broad respiratory protection.

Imperial secures £12.7m from ARIA to develop broad protection against respiratory viruses: Imperial describes related projects within the same national programme and the immune processes they aim to investigate. (Imperial College London, 2026)

Immunological memory in natural killer cells: This review explains evidence that some NK-cell populations can develop lasting changes in their responses. (International Immunology, 2025)

Tissue-resident memory NK cells: Homing in on local effectors and regulators: The review examines how memory-like NK cells persist in tissues and contribute to local immune functions. (Immunological Reviews, 2024)

Antiviral Responses of Tissue-resident CD49a+ Lung Natural Killer Cells Are Dysregulated in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Research investigates lung NK-cell responses to influenza and how chronic lung disease changes those responses. (American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, 2023)

Human CD49a+ Lung Natural Killer Cell Cytotoxicity in Response to Influenza A Virus: Experiments with human lung tissue examine the response of resident NK cells to influenza A infection. (Frontiers in Immunology, 2018)

The original story "White blood cells with a memory could offer a new way to fight winter flu" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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