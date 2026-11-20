A digital reconstruction reveals the fossilized skeleton of Meilynodraco amonamarthi, a 156-million-year-old reptile discovered in Wyoming. Researchers combined neutron and X-ray computed tomography scans to visualize bones concealed within sandstone, including parts of the skull, neck, limbs, and pelvis. The images show the assembled fossil blocks, a three-dimensional view of the preserved remains, and an anatomical reconstruction. (CREDIT: Aathal Dinosaur Museum)

Ten days after Pavel Trtik left his business card at a dinosaur museum, an unusual request arrived. The museum had brought a mysterious fossil back from Wyoming. Could his expertise help identify the animal still largely hidden inside its sandstone surroundings?

The answer eventually emerged through neutron imaging and painstaking digital reconstruction. The hidden fossil belonged to a small reptile that lived about 156 million years ago. Researchers named it Meilynodraco amonamarthi, combining its Wyoming birthplace with a tribute to a Swedish death metal band.

The study, published in Royal Society Open Science, describes a new member of the choristoderes, an extinct group of freshwater reptiles. An international team jointly led by Trtik at the Paul Scherrer Institute and Torsten Scheyer at the University of Zurich uncovered its identity. This Jurassic reptile adds unusually detailed anatomy to a group whose early history remains poorly understood. The researchers recognized both a new species and a new genus, the broader classification immediately above species.

Thunderstorm over the prairie – excavation by the Aathal Dinosaur Museum at the Meilyn Quarry in Wyoming, in 2022. (CREDIT: Aathal Dinosaur Museum)

A small mystery among the giants

The fossil surfaced during an August 2022 excavation at Meilyn Quarry in Wyoming. A team from Switzerland’s Aathal Dinosaur Museum noticed a small vertebral column in sandstone. Only part of the fossil skeleton was visible, leaving too little information for a confident identification.

The possibilities ranged from a prehistoric snake to a crocodile relative or a hatchling dinosaur. The surrounding Morrison Formation is famous for giants such as Diplodocus, Stegosaurus and Allosaurus. Yet its Jurassic wildlife also included smaller animals, whose delicate remains can be much harder to interpret.

The museum brought the specimen to Switzerland, where it remained a puzzle. Then, in January 2023, Trtik visited with his three sons. While the boys explored the prehistoric creatures, their father saw a possible connection to his work studying materials with neutrons.

“If you ever have something you want investigated, just get in touch,” he offered, leaving his card. The resulting collaboration brought the fossil to PSI. Museum director Yolanda Schicker-Siber and two undergraduate students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute also joined the research team.

Two ways to look through stone

Seeing bones on a rock’s surface is different from understanding their shapes inside it. Initial X-ray scans of the larger pieces provided insufficient contrast for a useful reconstruction. The bones and their surroundings were simply too difficult to distinguish clearly.

Researchers Torsten Scheyer (left) of the University of Zurich, Yolanda Schicker-Siber (center) of the Aathal Dinosaur Museum, and Pavel Trtik (right) of the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) helped investigate a 156-million-year-old reptile fossil discovered in Wyoming. (CREDIT: Aathal Dinosaur Museum)

Neutrons supplied another view. “Neutrons are particularly sensitive to hydrogen,” Trtik explained. Hydrogen occurs in hydroxyapatite, a mineral component of bone, allowing neutron scans to help separate fossil material from sandstone. This three-dimensional imaging provided information that the initial X-ray images lacked.

The techniques work differently: X-rays interact with electrons, while neutrons interact with atomic nuclei. A material that looks indistinct in one scan may stand out in the other. Combining them helped researchers distinguish bone, rock and material used to hold the fragile specimen together.

X-ray imaging at PSI, Empa in Dübendorf and the University of Zurich complemented the neutron work. The team examined tens of thousands of cross-sectional images, then identified individual bones for digital reconstruction. The scans supplied the views, but interpreting them still required careful anatomical work. Researchers manually traced structures through the image sequences and assembled separate digital bones, gradually recovering relationships that were difficult to see in the rock.

The answer lay in smaller pieces

As the reconstruction progressed, the animal acquired a pelvis, hindlimb elements and a recognizable body plan. Comparisons with other reptiles suggested a small, lizard-like creature about 45 centimeters long. Its anatomy also supported a likely semiaquatic lifestyle, rather than establishing exactly how it behaved.

The decisive clues came from smaller pieces of rock trimmed from the main slabs. Researchers screened 15 promising blocks with X-ray scans; seven contained additional identifiable bones. Those pieces revealed skull anatomy that the exposed backbone could never have supplied.

Geological diagrams and field photographs document the Meilyn Quarry in Carbon County, Wyoming, where researchers recovered a 156-million-year-old reptile fossil from sandstone deposits of the Morrison Formation. (CREDIT: Pavel Trtik et al, Royal Society Open Science 2026)

Among the scattered skull remains was an almost complete braincase less than two centimeters across. This is the bony structure surrounding the brain, rather than preserved brain tissue. Together with features of the vertebrae and pelvis, it distinguished the animal from other prehistoric reptiles.

The skull also carried backward-pointing, dragon-like projections. Its separation from the torso prompted questions about the animal’s death, but the fossil does not establish a predator attack. “It’s difficult to determine why the skull became detached from the torso,” Scheyer said. “But we cannot rule out the possibility that a larger predator was involved.”

A new clue to an old family-tree problem

Identifying the species opened a larger question: where do choristoderes belong among reptiles? Their unusual skulls have long complicated efforts to work out their relationships. Different studies have placed the group in different positions, making well-preserved early representatives especially valuable. Choristoderes occupied freshwater environments over a long interval, from at least the Jurassic until about ten million years ago, with varied skull and body shapes.

Here, a bone around the inner ear, called the prootic, proved important. Its shape resembles that found in crown reptiles, the group containing the common ancestor of living reptiles and all its descendants. Such details can inform reptile relationships more reliably than an animal’s general resemblance to a lizard or crocodile.

The researchers compared 119 anatomical characters across 38 taxa. Their analysis placed Meilynodraco near the base of the choristodere family tree and supported possible crown-group affinities. Its position early in the branching history does not make it a demonstrated direct ancestor of later species in the fossil record.

A digital reconstruction reveals the fossilized skeleton of Meilynodraco amonamarthi, a 156-million-year-old reptile discovered in Wyoming. Researchers combined neutron and X-ray computed tomography scans to visualize bones concealed within sandstone, including parts of the skull, neck, limbs, and pelvis. The images show the assembled fossil blocks, a three-dimensional view of the preserved remains, and an anatomical reconstruction. (CREDIT: Pavel Trtik et al, Royal Society Open Science 2026)

The authors keep that broader placement tentative. Their dataset primarily examines relationships within choristoderes, several branches have weak support, and parts of the new animal remain unknown. Missing information includes much of the front of the skull and jaws, the shoulder girdle and substantial portions of the limbs. Nevertheless, the specimen supplies the oldest North American record of the group and its most complete Jurassic skeleton yet found on that continent.

A little dragon with a metal name

Once the animal had an identity, Scheyer gave it a name reflecting both geography and personal enthusiasm. Meilynodraco roughly means “dragon of Meilyn,” referring to the quarry and its skull projections. The species name honors Amon Amarth, joining other animals named after musicians.

Scheyer shares the band’s enthusiasm for Tolkien. Amon Amarth takes its name from the Elvish name for Mount Doom in The Lord of the Rings. The fossil is scheduled to appear in the traveling exhibition “Rock Fossils on Tour” at the Aathal museum in early 2027.

Its story also shows why museum collections and imaging specialists make useful partners. At PSI, a proposed facility called UFO, considered within a potential SINQ++ upgrade, could accommodate objects up to one meter long. That remains a possibility for future work, rather than an operating facility.

For this discovery, the crucial object was much smaller. A braincase hidden in overlooked pieces of sandstone turned an unidentified backbone into a new species. The family outing started the conversation; complementary scans and anatomical comparisons supplied the answer.

Dig deeper into fossil imaging and reptile evolution

These studies explain how scans reveal hidden fossils and help reconstruct the relationships of extinct reptiles.

Research findings are available online in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The original story "Wyoming bone fossils reveal 156-million-year-old reptile unlike any known species" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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