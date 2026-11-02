Fruit and vegetable scraps may hold more fiber than the parts people eat

Researchers found that many commonly discarded plant parts contain substantial dietary fiber, highlighting opportunities for safe, suitable uses in food preparation. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

Laboratory analysis of 12 types of UK produce found that peels, skins, stalks and seeds held more total dietary fibre than the parts people normally eat in 10 of the 12 cases.

Pineapple skin and core carried about five times the fibre of the flesh, and butternut squash skin and seeds reached 9.25 grams per 100 grams, while broccoli stalks ran lower in fibre than the florets.

Focus groups found people were more motivated by the nutrition than the environmental case, though the produce was tested raw and the panel was heavily university-educated.

The parts of a pineapple that end up in the bin hold roughly five times the dietary fibre of the fruit people actually eat. Researchers at King's College London weighed, dried and chemically analysed 12 kinds of fresh produce, separating each one into the portion normally eaten and the portion normally discarded. Peels, skins, stalks and seeds came out ahead on fibre in 10 of the 12 cases. The work appears in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition.

The discarded fraction is not a trimming. Across the 12 produce types, those components accounted for between 25 percent and 48 percent of the total weight.

"That means people are discarding a significant portion of the produce we buy," said Rachel Gibson, a Reader in Nutrition and Dietetics at King's and the project lead. She added that the loss is financial as well as nutritional, since shoppers pay for the whole item.

A comparison of fiber content in commonly eaten and discarded food parts shows how the “root-to-tip” approach could boost dietary fiber intake while reducing food waste. (CREDIT: Dr Rachel Gibson et al, International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition 2026)

Two problems that might share a solution

British fibre intake sits well under the official target. Only 4 percent of UK adults reach the recommended minimum of 30 grams a day, and average intake is 16.4 grams. Fibre is linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and premature death. It also helps regulate blood sugar and keeps people feeling full. Most of the UK population also falls short on fruit and vegetables, one of the more useful sources.

Food waste runs on a similar scale of mismatch. Around 10 million tonnes of food is wasted each year in the UK, and fresh fruit and vegetables make up 36 percent of it. The United Nations has set targets on both fronts, one to cut premature deaths from non-communicable diseases by a third and another to halve food waste per person, both by 2030.

"Root-to-tip" eating is the attempt to address both at once by cooking with more of the plant. The idea has been explored mainly as industrial processing, turning by-products into flours for bakery or meat products, or extracting fibre for use in other foods. Extraction has a drawback, though.

Pulling fibre out of a plant can change its molecular weight and how accessible it is, which may alter the physical effects that make it useful in the first place. Studies of putting these components into ordinary food preparation are rare, and that is the gap this work set out to fill.

What the laboratory found

A professional chef prepared one specimen of each produce type to foodservice standards, which fixed what counted as waste in a realistic way. The discarded portions were freeze dried and analysed in duplicate using a standard enzymatic method that digests away starch and protein and weighs what remains. Energy content came from bomb calorimetry.

Survey results reveal how health, price, taste, and sustainability influence food choices, with health ranking as the most consistently considered factor and environmental concerns receiving less attention. (CREDIT: Dr Rachel Gibson et al, International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition 2026)

Total fibre in the discarded components ranged from 2.10 grams per 100 grams in watermelon rind to 9.25 grams in butternut squash skin and seeds. The release compares the squash figure to a bowl of bran flakes, and notes that 100 grams would supply close to a third of a day's recommended fibre. Pineapple skin and core showed the largest proportional gain over the flesh at 453.7 percent.

Two produce types went the other way. Broccoli stalks held 28.4 percent less fibre than the florets, and fennel cores and outer layers also came in lower. For broccoli the authors point to moisture: earlier work found stalks wetter than florets, which would dilute fibre per 100 grams of fresh weight.

The fibre that showed up was mostly the insoluble kind, which adds bulk and speeds transit rather than dissolving into a gel. Ratios of insoluble to soluble ran from 1.2 to 1 in curly kale up to 8.6 to 1 in watermelon rind. Commonly eaten parts of fruits and vegetables typically sit nearer 2 or 3 to 1, and the authors tie the difference to what these tissues do for the plant, forming support structures and protective barriers.

Calories came along too

In 8 of the 12 produce types the discarded parts carried more energy than the eaten parts. Bell pepper was the extreme at 175 percent more, while watermelon rind ran 46 percent lower than the flesh. That sounds unhelpful for anyone watching their weight, and the authors address it rather than brushing past it.

Their argument rests on two points. The components are watery enough to stay classified as low or very low energy density foods, so the absolute numbers are small. More interestingly, nutrients locked inside intact plant cells are harder for the body to reach, so measured calories do not all translate into absorbed calories. Butternut squash seeds, where fat sits encapsulated in cell structures, are their example.

Proportional weight, percentage dry matter and energy content by produce type. (CREDIT: Dr Rachel Gibson et al, International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition 2026)

Balazs Bajka, a Senior Lecturer in Nutritional Sciences who led the laboratory testing, was blunt about how not to read the findings. The point is not to tell people to eat 100 grams of squash skin and seeds, he said, but to make better use of overlooked parts "as part of everyday meals". He also noted emerging evidence that eating a wider variety of fibre sources may help maximise the benefits.

What 40 people said about eating peel

The team also ran six focus groups with 40 staff and students. Participants named fibre sources accurately and listed real benefits, from bowel regularity to blood sugar control. One told the group that fibre felt like something "deficient in loads of people's diets" without being sure where that impression came from.

The barriers were less about knowledge. Some participants described a straightforward mental discomfort, with one saying that "something about eating the skins that isn't quite sitting right with me." Others worried about digestibility. Online nutrition information drew repeated concern, with participants describing rapidly shifting trends and people who sound credible without the expertise to support their claims.

The motivational finding cuts against a common assumption. Participants rated nutrition as a stronger reason to try root-to-tip eating than sustainability, and 55 percent said environmental considerations only sometimes or rarely influenced what they bought. Georgia Browne, the research assistant who is lead author, flagged that contrast as notable.

What the study cannot tell you yet

Everything was measured raw. Cooking changes fibre structure and how digestible it is, so the figures do not transfer directly to a finished dish. One specimen of each produce type was analysed, and cauliflower's weight proportion was estimated from broccoli rather than measured.

Total, soluble and insoluble dietary fibre content by produce type (RTT data presents mean ± standard deviation of duplicates). (CREDIT: Dr Rachel Gibson et al, International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition 2026)

The panel skews educated and young, with 43 percent holding postgraduate degrees and 53 percent aged 18 to 25. Participants themselves suspected that working at a university made them unusually comfortable judging sources, which limits how far the attitudes travel. Nobody has yet measured whether people who eat this way actually take in more fibre over time.

Safety is the open question the authors treat most carefully. Peels concentrate pesticide residues and can accumulate heavy metals, and some skins contain naturally toxic compounds. Washing, cooking and blanching help, but how much depends on the specific residue and plant. Before root-to-tip cooking scales up through caterers and manufacturers, which is where Gibson sees real impact, that is the work that needs doing.

Dig deeper into dietary fibre and food waste

These resources cover the official guidance, the underlying science and the scale of the waste problem.

Understanding household food waste in the UK: the Household Food Management Survey 2025

Current UK figures on how much food households throw away and which behaviours shift the numbers. (WRAP, March 2026)

How to get more fibre into your diet

Practical national guidance on the 30 gram target and which everyday foods help reach it. (National Health Service, reviewed March 2026)

SDG indicator metadata, Indicator 12.3.1

The official text of the global target to halve per capita food waste by 2030, and how progress against it is measured. (United Nations Statistics Division, updated July 2024)

Re-evaluation of the mechanisms of dietary fibre and implications for macronutrient bioaccessibility, digestion and postprandial metabolism

Explains how plant cell walls trap nutrients and slow digestion, the mechanism behind this study's argument about absorbed calories. (British Journal of Nutrition, July 2016)

SACN Carbohydrates and Health Report

The expert review behind the UK's 30 gram recommendation, setting out the evidence linking fibre to disease risk. (Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition, July 2015)

Research findings are available online in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition.

The original story "Fruit and vegetable scraps may hold more fiber than the parts people eat" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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