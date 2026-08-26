NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is about to open a vast new window on the universe

NASA’s Roman telescope will map billions of cosmic objects while probing dark energy, black holes and distant worlds. (CREDIT: IPAC / Caltech)

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is scheduled to launch Aug. 30 with a field of view at least 100 times larger than Hubble’s, allowing it to survey huge areas of the sky quickly.

Roman will investigate dark energy and dark matter while mapping hundreds of millions of galaxies and revealing new details about how the universe evolved.

The observatory will also search for planets throughout the Milky Way, with researchers expecting its surveys to uncover around 100,000 transiting worlds and more than 1,000 through microlensing.

A space telescope built to see the universe on an enormous scale is almost ready to leave Earth.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 7:26 a.m. EDT Sunday, Aug. 30, for the launch of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA completed its flight readiness review and enclosed the observatory inside its rocket fairing ahead of launch.

Roman combines sharp infrared vision with a field of view at least 100 times larger than Hubble’s. That combination could change how astronomers study everything from dark energy to distant planets.

“This enormous field of view will allow us to map astronomical objects in a way that we previously couldn’t,” said David Weinberg, a Distinguished University Professor of astronomy at The Ohio State University. “These better measurements may end up teaching us something extremely revolutionary about all kinds of matter in the cosmos.”

Nancy Grace Roman stands in front of a scale model of the Hubble Space Telescope. (CREDIT: NASA)

A telescope built to see the bigger picture

Roman carries a 2.4-meter primary mirror, the same diameter as Hubble’s. Its Wide Field Instrument, however, can capture a vastly larger patch of sky in a single observation.

NASA says Roman will survey the sky as much as 1,000 times faster than Hubble while maintaining similar sensitivity and infrared resolution.

“For just one single point, displaying an image from this telescope would be like looking at a wall full of 4K televisions,” Weinberg said. “These will have an extraordinary image quality as it scans the sky for objects more than 100 million times too faint to see with the human eye.”

More than two dozen Ohio State faculty members, students and postdoctoral scholars have helped design Roman’s surveys.

Anthony Harbo Torres, a senior graduate student in physics, helped calibrate the telescope’s image detectors.

“With Roman, we'll be seeing some things for the first time, as well as revisiting places we've seen before but with an increased level of resolution,” Harbo Torres said.

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is encapsulated within the payload fairing at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of mating to a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket for launch. (CREDIT: NASA/Sydney Rohde (Rocz))

Mapping the universe’s dark side

Roman’s science program revolves around three broad areas: dark energy, exoplanets, and wider astrophysics and planetary research.

Its High-Latitude Wide-Area Survey will look away from the dusty plane of the Milky Way and cover about 12% of the sky. The survey will combine imaging and spectroscopy to investigate hundreds of millions of galaxies.

Scientists will study how those galaxies cluster and how their shapes become distorted by the gravity of matter between them. Those measurements can reveal the distribution of dark matter and track how cosmic structure changed as the universe evolved.

They can also help researchers investigate dark energy, the name given to whatever appears to be driving the accelerating expansion of the universe.

Roman’s wide-area survey is designed to use galaxy clustering and weak gravitational lensing as major tools for probing cosmic expansion and structure.

“Mapping clusters of dark matter will help us figure out why gravity on the scale of the universe is so radically different from gravity on the scale of a solar system or galaxy,” Weinberg said.

Members of the Roman High Latitude Imaging Survey Cosmology Project Infrastructure Team. (CREDIT: OSU)

Billions of galaxies and stars

Roman’s strength will come partly from sheer scale.

Over its surveys, the telescope is expected to observe about a billion galaxies and vast numbers of stars. One planned Galactic Plane Survey alone could map roughly 20 billion stars across the Milky Way.

That enormous catalog will allow astronomers to search for objects that appear only rarely in smaller surveys.

“Roman is going to allow us to find extremely rare things and things that don’t happen very often,” said Scott Gaudi, an Ohio State astronomy professor and principal investigator of the Roman Galactic Exoplanet Survey Project Infrastructure Team.

“It’s going to be those things that are likely going to surprise us and lead to new avenues of research.”

Roman will eventually travel to the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, known as L2, roughly one million miles from Earth. From there, it can carry out long, stable observations away from the blurring effects of Earth’s atmosphere.

The element assembly wheel of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. (CREDIT: NASA)

A massive search for distant worlds

Roman will also dramatically expand the hunt for planets outside the solar system.

One major survey will repeatedly observe the crowded center of the Milky Way. Roman can find planets there using gravitational microlensing, which occurs when the gravity of a foreground object bends and magnifies light from a more distant star.

NASA expects the mission to detect more than 1,000 planets through microlensing. Because Roman will continuously monitor enormous numbers of stars, researchers also expect it to reveal around 100,000 transiting planets.

Those methods probe different kinds of planetary systems. Transits work especially well for planets orbiting close to their stars, while microlensing can reveal more distant planets and even worlds drifting through space without a host star.

Roman could therefore give astronomers a broader census of planetary systems across the galaxy.

Searching for the things nobody expected

Roman carries another instrument with ambitions beyond its immediate discoveries.

Its Coronagraph Instrument is a technology demonstration designed to block the overwhelming glare of nearby stars so astronomers can observe much fainter planets beside them. The technology is intended to help prepare for future missions capable of studying smaller, potentially Earth-like worlds.

But Roman’s greatest legacy may come from discoveries nobody has planned.

The mission has a five-year primary lifetime, with the possibility of operating for another five years. Its processed science data will be publicly available, allowing researchers around the world to search its enormous archives.

“The value of producing really big, vital datasets is that you then enable anyone in the world to go and make discoveries with it,” Weinberg said. “That’s a really powerful way of doing science, and I think bringing that to space-based astronomy is very inspiring.”

The telescope’s first science findings are expected in 2027.

By then, Roman could be producing views that combine Hubble-like sharpness with a scale astronomers have never had from a space telescope.

“Roman’s technology will have a huge influence on the future of space science,” said Ohio State physics professor Christopher Hirata. “From launch onward, it’s going to be spectacular.”

Dig deeper into Roman, dark energy and the search for distant worlds

These resources explore Roman’s major observing programs and the scientific questions the telescope is designed to tackle, from cosmic acceleration and dark matter to planets scattered throughout the Milky Way.

Core Survey by NASA’s Roman Mission Will Unveil Universe’s Dark Side: This overview examines how Roman’s High-Latitude Wide-Area Survey will use hundreds of millions of galaxies to investigate dark matter, cosmic structure and the accelerating expansion of the universe. (NASA, 2026)

NASA’s Roman Mission Preps to Unveil New Populations of Faraway Worlds: This resource explains how Roman will combine transit and microlensing observations to discover new populations of planets across parts of the Milky Way that previous surveys have barely explored. (NASA, 2026)

Hubble Survey Sets Up Roman’s Future Look Near Milky Way’s Center: A 2026 Hubble survey provides groundwork for Roman’s observations of the galactic center, where microlensing could uncover rogue planets, isolated neutron stars and stellar-mass black holes. (NASA, 2026)

Journey to Center of Milky Way With Upcoming NASA Roman Core Survey: This detailed look at Roman’s Galactic Bulge Time-Domain Survey explains how repeated observations of the crowded center of the Milky Way will support studies of stars, planets and other compact objects. (NASA, 2026)

NASA Announces Plan to Map Milky Way With Roman Space Telescope: Roman’s Galactic Plane Survey is designed to map tens of billions of stars and reveal previously uncharted structures, providing a much broader picture of the Milky Way’s stellar populations and evolution. (NASA, 2025)

The original story "NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is about to open a vast new window on the universe" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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