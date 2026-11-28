A powerful storm churns sediment across a shallow Cambrian sea, leaving layered deposits that may preserve the rhythm of ancient climate cycles. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

Some storms leave a record that outlasts civilizations, species and mountain ranges. In the Cambrian rocks of China’s Sichuan Basin, layers of sand, silt and mud appear to preserve a rhythm in that ancient violence, with storm deposits becoming more common roughly every 405,000 years. Other sediment records also preserve long climate signals.

The pattern emerged from a reconstruction of about 24 million years of geological history. Geologist Shuyuan Shi and colleagues from China University of Geosciences and PetroChina examined the Middle–Upper Cambrian Gaotai and Xixiangchi Formations, identifying 59 repeating cycles. The thickest and coarsest storm deposits tended to appear as each cycle rose toward its peak. Their study, published in Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology, links the pattern to a change in Earth’s orbit shaped mainly by Venus and Jupiter.

The result does not mean that planetary gravity directly scheduled individual storms. Instead, the orbital cycle may have changed seasonal sunlight in a warm climate, making tropical oceans and the atmosphere more favorable for stronger storm activity. Sea level and preservation could have influenced the pattern as well, as shown by ancient seafloors.

Palaeogeographic setting and stratigraphic framework of the Upper Yangtze Platform during the Middle-Late Cambrian. (CREDIT: Shuyuan Shi et al, Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology 2026)

How a storm becomes stone

A powerful storm can move much more than water. Waves and currents churn sand, silt and mud from the seafloor, carry the material across a shallow sea and then drop it in a new layer when the storm weakens. Later sediment buries that layer, and pressure gradually turns the loose material into rock.

Geologists call these storm-made layers tempestites. Their internal structures can include an eroded base, a coarse lag of grains, graded bedding and ripples that record how water moved across the seafloor. Similar deposits help scientists reconstruct ancient climate and the changing environments in which sediment accumulated.

Tempestites record individual events, but a single layer says little about storms over millions of years. The harder task is connecting deposits into a timeline and deciding whether their spacing reflects climate, seafloor movement or preservation. Repeated lake layers show the same challenge.

Reading cycles in the Sichuan Basin

Shi’s team focused on rocks formed in an ancient tropical sea along the northern margin of Gondwana, in what is now the Upper Yangtze region. The basin was relatively stable and sat on a broad carbonate platform, a setting that could preserve repeated changes in storm energy and sea level. The layers date to the Cambrian, more than 500 million years ago, when the continents occupied different positions and the atmosphere, oceans and ecosystems differed sharply from those of today. Other ancient marine rocks preserve similar settings.

Idealized storm depositional sequence in the Upper Yangtze region. This model is based on sedimentological observations from this study and integrates established models for shoreface storm deposits, calcareous tempestites, and combined-flow bedforms. (CREDIT: Shuyuan Shi et al, Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology 2026)

The researchers integrated outcrop sections, drill cores, thin sections and well-log data. They used natural gamma-ray cyclostratigraphy, which looks for repeating patterns in sedimentary rocks, together with carbon-isotope measurements and other chemical clues. Comparing those signals with known astronomical cycles produced a sequence that could be divided into about 24 million years of geological time. Similar orbital approaches have helped scientists refine ancient timelines in other sedimentary basins.

Within that sequence, the team counted 59 cycles of about 405,000 years each. The storm deposits were not spread evenly through them. Tempestites became thicker, coarser and more closely spaced during the rising and peak portions, while deposits in the opposing phases tended to be thinner, finer and more isolated.

The pattern matters because it appears across a long interval rather than in one unusual layer. Repetition gives researchers a way to test whether the storms followed an external rhythm. The team also considered the much longer, roughly 2.4-million-year eccentricity cycle, which can modulate the strength of shorter orbital signals. Together, these cycles provide possible astronomical clocks against which other changes in the rocks can be compared.

The orbital rhythm behind the pattern

Earth’s orbit is slightly elliptical, and the shape of that ellipse changes over time. This property, called eccentricity, is one part of the Milankovitch cycles, the family of slow changes in Earth’s orbit and orientation that alter how sunlight is distributed across the planet.

One eccentricity cycle lasts about 405,000 years. In the modern Solar System, the cycle is especially stable over long spans and is linked mainly to gravitational interactions involving Venus and Jupiter. It does not dramatically change annual sunlight. Its influence comes through the seasonal pattern created when eccentricity interacts with precession, the gradual turning of Earth’s rotational orientation. Related orbital wobbles also affect warm-climate records.

Stratigraphic framework of the Xixiangchi and Gaotai Formations in the Upper Yangtze region and sea-level response. (CREDIT: Shuyuan Shi et al, Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology 2026)

During the warm Cambrian climate, Shi and colleagues propose, that interaction may have intensified seasonal heating over tropical oceans at particular points in the cycle. Warmer ocean water can supply more energy and moisture to the atmosphere, creating conditions that might support stronger storms. The proposed mechanism connects Earth’s orbital changes to the storm record through climate, rather than treating the orbit as a direct trigger for every event.

The idea fits broader work linking orbital cycles to ancient sea-level change and sedimentation. In the Sichuan Basin, the proposed connection is more specific because the signal appears alongside layers that record high-energy water movement.

What tempestites can and cannot show

A storm deposit is evidence that water once moved with enough force to erode and carry sediment. It does not provide a complete measure of the storm’s wind speed, duration or path. Thickness can reflect available sediment, seafloor shape and current strength as well as the storm itself. Similar limits affect ancient-rock reconstructions.

Preservation creates another source of uncertainty. A later storm can erode an earlier layer, organisms can disturb the sediment before it hardens, and long periods of nondeposition can remove part of the record. The researchers therefore treat the 405,000-year relationship as a proposed explanation supported by repeated patterns, not as a final demonstration that orbital eccentricity controlled ancient storm frequency.

The study also examines a climate unlike the one that exists today. Cambrian continents, sea levels and atmospheric conditions were different, and the tropical ocean may have responded to seasonal changes in ways that have no close modern equivalent. The pattern cannot be assumed to continue into the present simply because the orbital cycle still exists. Long climate records show that the same forcing can act differently.

Comprehensive stratigraphic correlation of storm depositional sequences in the Xixiangchi and Gaotai formations at astronomical orbital scales. (CREDIT: Shuyuan Shi et al, Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology 2026)

A long record of Earth’s place in space

Even with those qualifications, the result expands what scientists can ask of sedimentary rocks. Tempestites may reveal how storm-prone conditions changed through time when studied alongside chemical signals and sea-level indicators. The Sichuan Basin work adds storm activity to broader efforts using paleoclimate records to trace ancient changes in sunlight.

For now, the strongest conclusion is also the most measured one. Ancient storm deposits appear to follow a 405,000-year rhythm, and the timing is consistent with an orbital influence. Confirming the mechanism will require comparisons with other basins and better tests of sea level, sediment supply and preservation. The comparison can include Antarctic sediment cores.

Dig deeper into ancient climate cycles

These studies show how orbital rhythms, sedimentary layers and chemical signals help scientists reconstruct climates that existed long before modern weather records.

Storm deposit characteristics and orbital cyclicity of the Early Devonian Xiejiawan Formation in the Longmenshan area, Sichuan Province, China: Researchers identify 405,000-year and shorter orbital signals in Devonian storm deposits and examine how sea level and seasonal climate may have influenced their preservation. (Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology, 2025)

Astronomical forced sequence infill of Early Cambrian Qiongzhusi organic-rich shale of Sichuan Basin, South China: Cyclostratigraphic analysis uses 405,000-year eccentricity cycles to build a more precise Cambrian timeline and explore orbital control of sea-level changes. (Marine and Petroleum Geology, 2022)

Orbitally forced aquifer eustasy controlled cycle- and ~1.3 Myr sequence development: This study examines how orbital forcing and groundwater-linked sea-level changes shaped Middle and Upper Cambrian sedimentary sequences in eastern North America. (Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology, 2025)

Orbital-scale palaeoclimate and palaeoceanographic evolution in the late Permian Western Hubei Trough, South China: Chemical signals and sedimentary noise models reveal how 405,000-year orbital forcing corresponded with climate, water chemistry and sea-level changes before the end-Permian extinction. (Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology, 2026)

Recognition of two potential warming events in the Paleocene terrestrial record of North America and associated mammalian responses: Researchers connect warming signals in land-based rocks to 405,000-year eccentricity phases, showing how orbital timing can be tested beyond marine sedimentary records. (PNAS Nexus, 2026)

Research findings are available online in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology.

The original story "Venus and Jupiter may have helped shape an ancient 405,000-year storm cycle on Earth" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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