An award-winning study shows how three approaches use internal quantum clocks to describe change without an outside timekeeper. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

A clock on a laboratory wall can tell a physicist when to check on a group of atoms. The same arrangement breaks down when the subject of the calculation is the entire universe. Every clock belongs to the system under study.

The difficulty is deciding what the equations can say about change once that outside reference drops away. That simple observation is at the heart of a puzzle that arises when researchers try to bring quantum mechanics into a theory of gravity.

In some formulations of quantum gravity, the equations for the whole system appear to describe a universe that stands still. Yet clocks tick, stars age and atoms change states. A study in Physical Review D connected three mathematical ways to describe such changes using a quantum clock that belongs to the system itself.

Philipp Höhn, who leads the Qubits and Spacetime Unit at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, wrote the 2021 paper with Alexander R. H. Smith and Maximilian P. E. Lock. It won the 2025 Paul Ehrenfest Best Paper Award for Quantum Foundations. The award recognizes a result about how different descriptions of time fit together.

Prof. Philipp Höhn (pictured here) and collaborators Prof. Alexander Smith and Dr. Maximilian Lock win 2025 Ehrenfest award. (CREDIT: Kaori Serakaki/OIST)

Why the universe has no wall clock

In ordinary quantum mechanics, time usually appears as a number supplied from outside the system. A physicist can use that number to calculate how likely an atom is to occupy a particular state after a certain interval. Experiments with atomic clocks can give that interval a precise physical meaning.

In general relativity, elapsed time depends on a clock’s path through spacetime. Two clocks can register different amounts of time between meetings if they took different routes. A clock near a massive body can also accumulate a different amount of time from one farther away.

Those differences are part of what relativity predicts. And spacetime itself responds to matter and energy. Treating time as a universal background supplied in advance becomes difficult when that background is part of what the theory seeks to describe.

The tension sharpens in certain attempts to quantize gravity. There, a mathematical constraint can replace the familiar equation that describes a quantum state evolving against an external time. Taken on its own, the resulting equation can make the whole state look frozen. It leaves a practical question for the physicist: how can that state contain a history? The distinction is between assigning a time to the whole universe and asking how two parts of it change relative to each other. A stationary description can still contain information about those relationships.

How change can live inside a stationary state

The answer starts by asking what a clock actually tells us. If a clock shows noon when a pendulum swings left and a later reading when it swings right, the readings order the pendulum’s motion. Both objects can be included in the same description. All the information about the motion lies in how their states line up.

The trinity of relational quantum dynamics posits that the dynamics described by relational Dirac observables in the clock-neutral picture of Dirac quantization, the relational Schrödinger picture of the Page-Wootters formalism, and the relational Heisenberg picture obtained upon a quantum symmetry reduction of the clock-neutral theory are three manifestations of the same relational quantum theory. (CREDIT: Physical Review D)

In the quantum version, the clock and the system can share a joint state that encodes correlations between different readings and different outcomes. A physicist can ask what the rest of the system is likely to be doing, given a particular reading. That is the idea behind an approach associated with Don Page and William Wootters, in which quantum entanglement offers a way to describe change from inside a system.

Consider a clock correlated with an atom. One reading could correspond to a high probability of finding the atom in one state, while a later reading could correspond to a lower probability. The complete description can contain both correlations at once.

The changing probabilities appear when the physicist compares what is predicted at each reading. This is a conditional prediction, like asking how likely an outcome is given a measurement already made. Change appears in a series of such predictions, each tied to a different reading of the internal clock.

The clock is a physical system, so its readings can have quantum uncertainty. That gives the problem a different character from reading seconds off a dial. Research on quantum timekeeping illustrates how much the method of marking an interval can matter when the system and the reference both obey quantum rules.

Three ways to make the same prediction

One approach starts with a description of the complete system that gives no clock a privileged role. It asks for observables that express what one quantity does relative to another. That is especially useful in theories where some ways of labeling time simply describe the same physical situation. Related research on spacetime evolution also has to contend with how a theory labels change.

A theoretical diagram illustrates how the evolution of a physical system can be described using an internal clock rather than an external measure of time. The green surface represents physically allowed states, black curves trace possible dynamical trajectories, and the red plane identifies states corresponding to a particular clock reading. (CREDIT: Physical Review D)

A second approach conditions the state of the system on what the clock reads. In that view, the system’s quantum state changes as the reading advances. A third approach puts the time dependence into the quantities being measured. The difference is a familiar one in quantum physics, where the same prediction can be expressed by evolving a state or by evolving the operators that describe measurements.

Höhn and his colleagues supplied mathematical maps between these descriptions. Within the framework they studied, the three approaches yield the same relational predictions.

A physicist can translate a calculation from one description to another and see how a measurement expressed in one picture corresponds to a measurement in the next. In the atom example, each route should give the same probability for finding the atom in a given state at a specified clock reading. That agreement gives the equivalence a clear physical meaning.

That agreement is the central result. It establishes an equivalence under the paper’s assumptions. Building a complete quantum theory of gravity remains a broader undertaking, and the study offers a way to compare descriptions of time that could be used within that effort.

What changes when the reference changes

An internal clock is one example of a quantum reference frame. Another physical system could supply a reference for position or momentum. As with ordinary reference frames, the choice affects how physicists describe what they measure. A quantum reference adds a complication because the reference itself can have uncertainty or occupy a superposition.

Diagram illustrates how changing perspectives between quantum reference frames resembles changing coordinate systems in geometry. Quantum coordinate maps translate a perspective-neutral description of physics into descriptions relative to reference frames A or B. (CREDIT: Physical Review D)

The paper also shows how to translate between different choices of quantum clock using the description that privileges neither. Later work in the field has extended such ideas to questions about how observers describe entanglement. Höhn’s group is also investigating connections to quantum error correction, which protects information when quantum devices are affected by noise.

For Höhn, the subject began with a question that occurred to him at a traffic light in high school: “what if time is quantized?” The award-winning study takes up a different question, one that has a concrete answer in the models the team examined. To describe change, physicists can choose a clock among the things the theory already describes and ask how everything else behaves relative to it.

Dig deeper into the quantum problem of time

These papers trace the ideas behind internal clocks and quantum reference frames.

Research findings are available online in the journal Physical Review D.

The original story "Award-winning study explores the problem of time in quantum gravity" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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